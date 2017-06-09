What’s great about the EPA budget?

Recently, President Donald Trump has taken initiative to show the American people what he thinks will really “Make America Great Again” by releasing what’s popularly becoming known as his dirty budget.

The big changes he’s proposing aren’t positive ones, though — just costly ones, like $12 million to fire staff from the Environmental Protection Agency and an additional $800,000 to give EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt a constant security detail as they tear down the agency that Pruitt currently heads.

This is, of course, on top of the $2.6 billion cut that the EPA will take to its funding, which will be the largest cut for any Cabinet-level agency.

This means that Trump’s plans include specific cuts to the EPA’s enforcement of protection of our air and water quality, climate change initiatives, research and state grants, industrial clean-ups, etc.

Today, more than a quarter of the EPA’s budget goes toward clean air and water grants for states, and this dirty budget will be taking over 31 percent of the funding. This sounds like just enough to keep us from having clean air and water where we really need it — everywhere.

I wonder just how great America will be with President Trump’s plan to make it virtually unlivable because of our lack of environmental effort.