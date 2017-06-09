Woman, 72, reported missing in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police say they are searching for a 72-year-old woman with medical conditions who was last seen this morning at her home near Commerce Street and Duke Avenue.

Jeannie Daniels, who was seen walking away from her house, is unaware of her surroundings and easily confused, police said. She’s known to frequent the area near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road, police said.

Daniels is about 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 90 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a black coat, pants and shoes, and she was carrying a black purse and a blue bag, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 702-633-9111.