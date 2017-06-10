Climate issues start at home

I agree with Brian Greenspun (“Let’s leave childish behavior to 2-year-olds, June 4) that our planet is warming. This should be readily apparent to anyone who can read a thermometer.

But has exiting an agreement that, if all signatories follow its terms and conditions to the letter will result in an estimated decline of .17 of a degree Celsius by 2100, truly doom our planet and our progeny?

The accord allows China to basically pollute to its heart’s content until 2030. China has already been caught exaggerating the steps it has taken to reduce global warming.

Are we indeed in the throes of an extinction event? If both Brian and my grandchildrens’ very lives and futures are threatened, shouldn’t we being doing far more individually to remedy this threat?

Yes, I am indeed concerned about the earth’s warming and I believe the science, but what exactly am I doing to help the cause?

I live in an air-conditioned, 4,000-square-foot house. I have a large pool in the backyard with a pump constantly circulating gallons of fresh water. The backyard has been converted to artificial grass but not the front; it doesn’t look as good. I have three cars in the garage. Yes, one is an energy saving Smart Car, but one is a gas-guzzling Nissan Armada.

Last evening I went to dinner at my country club. Numerous fellow diners were complaining about President Donald Trump leaving the Paris Accord. It was 101 degrees outside, approximately 70 degrees indoors. If the inside temperature had been an energy saving 80 degrees, I wonder how many of those complaining about the Paris Accord exit would demand that the club manager permanently exit?

It is easy to criticize “deniers.” It’s far more difficult to alter our own lifestyle to reflect our concern for the planet — to lead by example, which is the only true way to lead.

Are we, “the elite” — those most likely to consume precious resources and burn fossil fuels — doing anything tangible to cool the planet? Or are we simply telling the “common man and woman” to eat cake and drive a Tesla?