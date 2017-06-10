Man shot and killed at adult store identified

A man who was shot and killed by a security guard during a physical confrontation in a central valley adult store Friday night has been identified as Starsky Tautava, 31, according to the Clark County coroner's office.

Tautava, of Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner's office. Metro Police said he had in the past caused trouble in the store and had been trespassed.

Officers and medical crews were dispatched about 7 p.m. to Adult World, 3781 Meade Ave., near Valley View Boulevard, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said in a briefing broadcast online. Tautava was taken to University Medical Center where he died shortly after.

An initial investigation determined that Tautava, who had been dropped off at the store in a ride-hailing vehicle, was asked to leave sometime after entering, McGrath said.

That's when Tautava and a part-time security guard go in an argument, which turned physical, and then deadly when Tautava was shot, McGrath said.

The security guard, who had a concealed firearms permit, was "badly beaten" in the fight, and was not expected to be arrested unless surveillance images showed something different than what police believe occurred, McGrath said.

McGrath described Tautava, a Hawaii native, as a "large" man who stood about 6 feet and weighed about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.