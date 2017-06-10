Southern Nevada authorities buckling down on speeders

Southern Nevada authorities will be targeting speeding and aggressive drivers beginning today through the end of the month, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The operation, in which more than two dozen law enforcement agencies in the state are participating, is expected to run until June 28, officials said.

“Speeding is a contributing factor in approximately one-third of fatal crashes on the nation’s roadways,” officials said in a news release. “Exceeding the speed limit is considered aggressive driving just as weaving in and out of traffic, passing in emergency lanes or along the shoulder and failing to yield to other motorists.”

The effort is an attempt to reduce the number of crashes, officials said.

Speeding is a “risk” some motorists might not understand, officials said. It can lead to: a potential lost of vehicle control, reduced effectiveness of protection equipment in vehicles, increased stopping distances, and can cause more consequential wrecks.