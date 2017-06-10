Trump voters got taken

The author of a May 30 letter to the Sun (“Trump voter offers advice”) states that he voted for Trump because Trump was “rich, successful and didn’t owe anyone.”

Yet the balance of the letter is devoted to advising Trump on how to become an effective president. The author urges him to stop “spouting off,” to “cool off” and consider “the ramifications” of his words and tweets, to become “disciplined, self-controlled and focused,” and to follow the advice of his Cabinet.

The letter proves that many Trump voters grossly overestimated him and were dazzled by his wealth while being blind to his character.

If, during the campaign, Trump supporters had been more alert to Trump’s behavior, they would have seen him less for what he owns and more for who he is: a vulgar, self-absorbed, ignorant, inarticulate and impulsive buffoon who is not inclined to take advice from others (Recall, Trump naively stated during the campaign, “I alone can fix it”).

Trump will soon turn 71 years old. He is not going to change his personality. Trump voters should accept the fact that they got exactly the type of person they saw many months ago during the campaign, and that Trump will never become the type of person that they apparently now want as our president.