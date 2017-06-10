Windier and dustier Sunday expected for Las Vegas

Wind gusts vigorously fanning the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday will only intensify by Sunday, kicking up dust up to cautionary levels, according to the National Weather Service and Clark County officials.

But when Las Vegans get through it all by Monday, the valley will receive a welcome plummet in temperatures that will approach record-setting conditions, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

County officials have issued a dust advisory for Sunday. The weather service put out a high wind warning and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue warned the public that the valley is under a fire-weather warning, in which windy and dry conditions could aggravate a blaze.

On Saturday, wind gusts blew in the range of 30 to 40 mph, Wolcott said. And they're expected to surge to 60 mph levels on the west valley on Sunday--from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to Mountain's Edge--and around 40 to 50 mph in the central valley, Wolcott said.

A relief from the wind is projected for late Saturday, Wolcott said. But the high winds won't die out until Monday, when a cool breeze is set to envelop the valley.

Temperatures at McCarran International Airport Saturday afternoon had reached 91 degrees, Wolcott said. Sunday's high isn't expected to rise above 88, further dropping to around a high of 80 degrees on Monday, which is right around a record low.

Sunday's gusts aren't projected to be as fierce as they were on March 30, when some Las Vegas casinos were damaged, highways were shut down due to semitrailer rollovers, roughly 40,000 NV Energy customers were left without power, and flights were delayed, Wolcott said. But they're expected to be stronger than what they've been in the past couple of weeks.

Flying dust can aggravate respiratory illnesses, especially near construction sites, according to Clark County’s Department of Air Quality, which ordered the dust advisory for Sunday, when children and older adults are encouraged to stay indoors, while the rest of the population should limit outdoor exertion, such as exercise.

It is also recommended to keep windows closed, air conditioners, in homes and vehicles, running. Las Vegans are also asked to consider changing air filters and drivers were cautioned to drive slowly on unpaved roads.

For up-to-the-minute updates, visit redrock.clarkcountynv.gov/forecast and weather.gov.