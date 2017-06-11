AHCA will lead to job losses

Forget about premium increases, pre-existing conditions, drug cost increases, loss of preventative care, cuts to child health care and loss of acute care.

Let’s talk about the effect of the potential cut to Medicaid on the health care delivery system.

This wholesale Medicaid cut will close hundreds of small, local hospitals and acute-care facilities. It will eliminate professionals who provide personal care for those with disabilities, dementia and other acute care conditions.

The effect on employment would be devastating, with jobs lost by specially trained personnel who would find it difficult to find a new position.

And all this to provide a tax cut for the top 1 percent! What were these representatives thinking?

To see who voted for this job loss bill, go to dollarbillbrigade.com and click the “How they voted” link.

Maybe some of these lawmakers should lose their job.