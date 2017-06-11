Casino promotions; June 11-17

SLS LAS VEGAS

$52,000 Summer Extravaganza drawings

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 7, 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five participants will play Pick-a-Color from 3 to 9 p.m. to win a share of the prize pool, determined by a big wheel spin. In addition, participants will receive $2,500 in play, plus any unclaimed prizes from prior drawings.

• • •

Hangman kiosk game

Date: June

Information: Win up to $5,200.

• • •

June Hot Seat

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Twelve guaranteed winners each week will receive a share of $6,000 in promotional baccarat chips.

• • •

$30,000 baccarat

Date: Wednesdays and Fridays in June

Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight Fridays

Information: Win a share of $2,750 at Wednesday’s drawings. Win a share of $2,500 at Friday’s drawings.

• • •

$2,500 slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in June

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into any eligible slot machine during the tournament period.

• • •

T-shirt giveaway

Date: June 13

Information: Receive a T-shirt.

• • •

SUNSET STATION

Birthday Cash Boxes

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 25

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Drawing for players of table games. Win up to $2,500.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+

Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 29

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

• • •

Sunday Funday

Date: Sundays through Aug. 27

Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Pop Your Way to Winning

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29

Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.

• • •

Jet Ski giveaway

Date: Through June 24

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is a Jet Ski or $5,000.

• • •

Deep Eddy Vodka giveaway

Date: Thursdays through June 29

Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of vodka.

• • •

Father’s Day giveaway

Date: June 16-18

Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of Bulleit Whiskey.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

$100,000 Splash of Cash Wheel Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $3,000. Receive entries through play on machines, bingo or table games. Earn 10x entries Monday through Thursday.

• • •

$45,000 Sizzlin’ Summer table drawings

Date: Fridays in June

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $2,000.

• • •

Summer Scratch kiosk game

Date: Mondays in June

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one free play; earn 10 points for an additional swipe. Win slot play, cash, points and food.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 4x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

• • •

$25,000 Free Slot Play Hot Seats

Date: Thursdays in June

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One machine player chosen every 15 minutes; a table game player will be chosen hourly. Win up to $200 in play.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Spa

Date: June

Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 anytime points to receive a choice of select 25-minute spa services.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Buffets

Date: June

Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill

Date: June

Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 anytime points for a meal.

• • •

TUSCANY

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Fridays in June

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Play and Win

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 250 slot points to receive a prize.

• • •

Gift Day Sundays

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On June 11, the gift is a four-pack of wine spritzers.

• • •

Spin to Win slot tournament

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 same-day slot points for one tournament entry. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25

Information: From June 18 to 20 and June 25 to 27, earn 750 base slot points or $50 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a travel kit.

• • •

Pick Your Poison kiosk game

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 30

Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.

• • •

WESTGATE

$30,000 Ale Yeah! scratch card giveaway

Date: June

Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.

• • •

CANNERY

Vintage Vegas Collect-n-Win

Date: June

Information: Prizes include drawing entries, bonus points, slot play and food credits. Game piece prizes can be combined to win up to $75 in slot play or collect all game pieces to win up to $100.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

$55K Vintage Vegas cash drawings

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive an entry for every 100 same-day base points. Win up to $2,000.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Wine giveaway

Date: Fridays in June

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a bottle of wine with up to $500 in play or cash.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Eastside Extra Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 400 points on slots or 48 points playing table games to receive a gift. Gift selections include a folding chair, portable cooler, outdoor table, an 11-piece barbecue tool set and more.

*Valid at Boulder Highway location.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

$100,000 June jackpot giveaway

Date: Saturdays through July 1

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Ten names will be drawn each week. Top prize is $10,000.

• • •

ALIANTE

Beach Ball Swipe and Win

Date: June 19-30

Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to play game. Win play, dining credits, gifts and more.

• • •

Sand-Sational table games drawings

Date: Fridays through June 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a share of $7,000 in cash and prizes.

• • •

Friday-Saturday point multipliers

Date: June 16 and 17

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Father’s Day point multipliers

Date: June 18

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays in June

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Gifts include a cell phone holder, combination light, window shade and trunk organizer.

• • •

ORLEANS

Gift giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in June

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include pajama shorts, a three-piece light set, sunglasses and a tote bag.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Lucky Monday Table Drawings

Date: Mondays in June

Time: Hourly, 7-10 p.m.

Information: Up to 10 table game players can win $500 in chips.

• • •

Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament

Date: Wednesdays in June

Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m. Final round at midnight

Information: Enter for a chance to win a $3,000 prize package. $50 entry fee.

• • •

Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in June

Time: Saturday tournaments at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Sunday tournaments at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000. $25 entry fee.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Big Spin Hot Seats days

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June

Time: Every 30 minutes from 1 to 7 p.m.

Information: Win dining comps, slot dollars and up to $1,000.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

$20,000 Hot Seat Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a $100 or $500 Suncoast chip each drawing night.

• • •

Dining discount

Date: June

Information: Earn 400 same-day base points on slots and video poker games to receive a $10 food credit voucher at Du-Par’s Restaurant.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: June 11

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 base slot points to receive a gift. Selections include photo frames and multi-use pliers.

• • •

ELDORADO

Mystery Mondays

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a mystery prize. Earn 500 points to receive a $10 food credit voucher.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Wednesday Gift Days

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On June 14, the gift is a picnic blanket.

• • •

Player’s Choice Gift Card Promotion

Date: Fridays in June

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in assorted gift cards.

• • •

M RESORT

$100,000 Mustang giveaway

Date: June 30

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: At 6 and 8 p.m. every Friday in June, 20 players will be selected for a chance to win cash and a spot in the giveaway. To participate, players must earn 250 reel slot or 500 video poker base points to gain one drawing entry, and guests who sign up for Marquee Rewards will receive 10 free entries for that week. Additionally, guests can earn 10x entries every Wednesday playing slots.

• • •

Table games cash giveaway

Date: June 24

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: At 9 p.m. every Saturday in June, 10 players will be selected for a chance to win up to $7,550 at the grand prize drawing. To participate, pai gow players must have a flush or better to gain one drawing entry, and baccarat players must be dealt a winning Natural 8 or 9 to earn one drawing entry. Guests cannot play banker or player on the same round. Additionally, 3-card poker players who have a pair or better and Ultimate Texas Hold’em players who have three of a kind or better will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned Mondays-Wednesdays.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Pump & Pantry

Date: June

Information: Earn a $50 Chevron Gas Card or $50 Smith’s Food and Drug Gift Card by redeeming $25 or 8,333 base points on South Point slot machines. To receive a gift card, players must earn points from June 1 to June 30. All points must be redeemed by July 3. Limit of 10 total cards.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.

• • •

Mystery Mondays

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.

• • •

Free play bonus

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Receive $5 in slot play when you earn 100 points.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Thursday Free Play Inferno Drawing

Date: Thursdays in June

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.

• • •

Saturday Double Diamond Drawing

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

STATION CASINOS*

$2 Million Viva Vacations Points & Prizes Giveaway game

Date: Fridays-Sundays in June

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

Baggage Claim Swipe & Win

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

Viva Vacations Gift Days

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 500 same-day base points. On June 15, receive Long Island Iced Tea.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker and table games.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset Station properties.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Hot Streak Hot Seat

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: Every 30 minutes, 6-8 p.m.

Information: Individuals can win up to $100 in chips. Plus, everyone playing at the hot seat table will receive $25 in chips.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

June Gift Giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. The first gift is free for invited Chairman, President and Platinum guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. On June 14, receive a bottle of Chateau St. Jean Soiree Red.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Swipe & Win Summer Break

Date: Fridays in June

Information: Earn five points to play.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Mystery Cash Grab

Date: Saturdays in June

Information: Earn 200 points to play. Win up to $500.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

LUCKY DRAGON

Rice cooker giveaway

Date: June 18

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a rice cooker.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Clock giveaway

Date: June 21

Information: Earn 1,000 base points to be eligible for a purple clock and temperature station.