His integrity is no illusion

Sixteen years ago, I had the opportunity to have something that David Copperfield wanted for his collection.

We came to an agreement that included lifetime show tickets for me and my family in Las Vegas. The first tickets were all honored, and my family and friends were all treated like royalty. David’s assistant escorted them to their prime seats and asked them to stay after the show so David could greet them. It was a very memorable experience for them.

Keep in mind all of these tickets were used in 2001.

I was given contact information to use whenever I would be coming to Las Vegas. However, like most things I save I either forget where I put them or lose them.

I visited Las Vegas a few times over the years, but not having the assistant’s name I was unable to get any contact with Mr. Copperfield. The hotel could not give out any information, which was understandable.

After about 13 years, however, my wife somehow found some old contact information which led me to email one of David’s assistants. Not expecting anyone to read or answer the message, I was simply hoping I would get a reply.

Much to my surprise, I received a fast response stating the transaction was remembered and would be honored.

About three more years went by and one of my three sons made plans to have his bachelor party in Las Vegas. Not expecting anyone to read or acknowledge again, I wrote to David’s assistant and after a couple emails back and forth my sons were all given great front-row seats and a nice meet-and-greet.

These days it is hard to find a person of honor, but with the Copperfield machine everyone I dealt with was kind, considerate and honorable.

It is easy to see how David Copperfield can remain one of the most adored entertainers in the world.

I hope everyone reading this might want to take in one of his shows. Las Vegas, you are blessed!