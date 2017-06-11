Las Vegas to host Equality March for LGBT rights

Las Vegas' Equality March supporting LGBT rights is being sponsored by two county commissioners.

The Equality March for Unity and Pride starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.

Organizers say it's being sponsored by Clark County commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Chris Giunchigliani.

The Last Vegas event is among a dozen being held Sunday in cities across the U.S.

The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, has been endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Activists say they're celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances, as President Donald Trump campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians but has appointed numerous foes of LGBT-rights advances to high-level positions.