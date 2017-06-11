Police investigate deadly shooting in central valley

A deadly shooting Sunday morning in the central valley may have been the result of a fight over drugs, according to Metro Police investigators.

Police said they received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway about 6 a.m.

Officers found a man laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Sherwood Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were no arrests made, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police.