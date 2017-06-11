Recipe: Almond butter and vanilla bean strawberry jam

Making your own almond butter and jam doesn’t need to be complicated. Using just a few ingredients, chef Jaret Blinn works around his daughter’s peanut allergy by whipping up homemade sandwich ingredients without the peanut allergens. CraftKitchen’s bakery is renowned for its buttery and flaky pastries and breads, but this almond butter and jam would complement any breakfast or sandwich bread of your choice. (Blinn’s daughter likes to eat this almond butter on toast with sliced bananas.)

Ingredients and directions for almond butter

• 2 cups whole almonds, skin on

• 1 tsp sea salt (Blinn uses Maldon brand)

• 1 tbsp vegetable oil

1. Toast almonds in oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

2. Let the almonds cool slightly.

3. Place almonds in a food processer. Add salt and vegetable oil. Repeatedly scrape sides and process until desired consistency.

4. Store in an airtight container in your refrigerator.

Ingredients and directions for jam

• 4 cups fresh strawberries

• 2 3/4 cups, plus 1 tbsp granulated sugar

• 1 vanilla bean

• 2 tbsp apple pectin powder

1. In a heavy sauce pot, slowly bring strawberries, vanilla bean and 2 3/4 cups sugar to a boil.

2. Meanwhile, whisk apple pectin with 1 tablespoon sugar to prevent clumps.

3. Once strawberry mixture is at boil, add apple pectin mixture and whisk.

4. Bring to 221 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. Place in pan to cool.