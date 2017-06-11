Sandoval, legislative Democrats show success of moderates

When Gov. Brian Sandoval didn’t get what he wanted, he didn’t lash out with an angry tweet, didn’t find a scapegoat and didn’t trash his Democratic Party adversaries.

Most importantly, he didn’t prioritize politics over the interests of Nevadans.

When the Democrat-controlled 2017 Nevada Legislature rejected one of Sandoval’s top priorities — $60 million in school vouchers — the governor could have exercised a nuclear option by vetoing the budget. At stake would have been a potential shutdown of state government — the Democrats would have had to pass a budget that included the voucher funding to keep the government running.

But Sandoval, convinced the Democrats were galvanized in their opposition to vouchers and therefore wouldn’t approve a budget, opted for a more pragmatic, cautious approach. He expressed his disappointment with the Legislature on vouchers and moved on.

“I didn’t want to take a position that basically dug me in,” he said. “And at the end of the day, the way the session ended I didn’t want to essentially shut down Nevada government.”

It was a responsible, forthright thing to do, and it showed once again that Sandoval deserves a national platform to help lead his party back to its senses.

That may be impossible for a group whose top candidates for the 2016 presidential nomination were Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, but Sandoval has given the nation a glimpse of how well a moderate Republican can lead.

He’s scored major victories in economic development, with the 2014 tax package that lured Tesla to Northern Nevada prompting such companies as Google and Apple to follow the automaker to the state. He helped bring the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, led a remarkable turnaround after the recession and infused $1 billion-plus into the state’s struggling public education system in 2015.

Throughout, he’s been a refreshingly pragmatic alternative to the conservative extremists who have become all too common in the Republican Party. Sandoval has taken a moderate stance on immigration, abortion and same-sex marriage, helping him gain broad support among Nevada voters. He drew 70.58 percent of the vote during his re-election victory in 2014.

The voucher measure was a rare defeat, and also a rare judgment error on Sandoval’s behalf. It was a mistake for him to support them.

Formally known as Education Savings Accounts, the vouchers were bad policy from the outset, both in terms of their structure and their effect on public education. Designed to provide state funding for parents to send their children to private schools, they immediately drew a legal challenge that ended when the Nevada Supreme Court determined that the funding mechanism for them was unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, opponents said ESAs would siphon money out of K-12 schools and would mainly benefit middle- and upper-income Nevadans, since the amount of funding wouldn’t cover the full cost of private-school tuition and therefore would be of no use to families without enough income to make up the difference.

But overall, Sandoval has been an extraordinary leader. It’s well worth mentioning that despite his loss this year on ESAs, he scored victories on a number of fronts this session, including tax and labor issues on which he clashed with the Democrats.

Speaking of the Democrats, they also deserve credit for their leadership this session. Standing firm against vouchers wasn’t easy, but it was the right thing to do for the state’s public schools. Meanwhile, they forged support for such progressive measures as $25 million in funding for the UNLV Medical School, a new net metering measure for rooftop solar energy, a 10 percent tax on recreational marijuana to be used for fiscal emergencies and restoration of voting rights for felons who have served their sentences.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson repaid the confidence that voters gave them in restoring Democratic majorities in both houses of the Legislature after Republicans took it over in 2015.

This year’s session wasn’t a place for the weak-hearted — it had its share of partisan battles and petty power-trip spats — but Nevada showed the nation how much can be accomplished when a Democratic legislative majority and a governor who values public service more than extremist party values are in charge.