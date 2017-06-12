1 man injured, 2 arrested after Sunday shooting

Las Vegas officials say two men are under arrest after a man was shot Sunday outside of a convenience store.

Police say a suspect inside a vehicle opened fire on the two people standing in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. One of the targets fired back. Metro Police Lt. Grant Rodgers say the man who was shot was in the area at the time of the shooting and got caught in the crossfire.

Police located two suspects who had handguns on them.

According to reports, the injured man, who officials believe is homeless, was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.