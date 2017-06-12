Arizona couple charged as authorities try to locate baby

KINGMAN, Ariz. — An Arizona couple face charges stemming from the disappearance of a baby born to the woman in Nevada as authorities in three states try to find the 4-month-old girl.

Mohave County Attorney's investigator Steve Auld says the investigation began after Arizona authorities learned that 33-year-old Octivia Jackson had given birth at a Las Vegas hospital but later didn't have the child.

Indictments issued on June 1 charge both Jackson and 37-year-old Nicholios Nealy of Fort Mohave with custodial interference and Jackson additionally with perjury and unsworn falsification.

Both remained in jail Monday. An attorney for Nealy didn't immediately return a call for comment on the allegations. It's not known whether Jackson has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.