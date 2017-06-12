Las Vegas Sun

June 12, 2017

Casino industry ramps up effort to repeal sports betting ban

Steve Marcus

Football fans watch games during NFL opening day at the Red Rock Resort’s race and sportsbook Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015.

Geoff Freeman, president of the American Gaming Association, gives a "State of the Industry" address during the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at the Sands Expo Center Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015.

Steve Marcus

Geoff Freeman, president of the American Gaming Association

The casino industry's largest lobbying group in the U.S. is ramping up its efforts to repeal a federal law that bans sports betting in most states.

Geoff Freeman is the president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, which on Monday announced the creation of a coalition involving law enforcement, policymakers and others to advocate for the repeal. Freeman says the ban fuels the illegal sports betting market.

A 1992 federal law bans sports betting in every state except Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

Freeman says a recent survey commissioned by the organization shows there is strong bipartisan support nationwide for legal sports betting.

The association says 97 percent of the more than $15 billion that Americans bet on this year's Super Bowl and the NCAA men's basketball tournament was done illegally.

