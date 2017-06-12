DA charges Metro Police officer in man’s death

John Locher / AP

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office today filed charges against a Metro Police officer in the death of a man whom authorities say died of asphyxia after the officer used an unapproved neck restraint on him.

In a criminal complaint filed today, Officer Kenneth Lopera was charged with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office in the death of Tashi Brown, 40.

“A lot of research, thought and deliberation went into the decision to charge this on-duty officer with a crime,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

“We recognize that the job of a police officer is challenging, and they face a variety of situations that most of us cannot even imagine,” Wolfson said. “Nevertheless, police officers are not immune from prosecution when their conduct crosses the line and becomes criminal.”

Lopera and another officer were having coffee at the Venetian about 1 a.m. May 14 when Brown approached them and said he was being chased, police said.

Brown, who wasn’t armed but appeared paranoid and agitated, then darted through an employees-only door as the officers chased him outside the casino, police said.

A video released by Metro showed Lopera trying to restrain Brown by punching him and using an unapproved neck hold on him for more than a minute. Brown was also shocked seven times with a stun gun, police said.

Brown, who also used the name Tashi Sebastian Farmer and Tashii Farmer-Brown, lost consciousness after the neck hold was applied, police said. He died shortly after arriving at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the death was the result of “asphyxia due to police restraint procedures.” Other significant conditions in Brown’s death were methamphetamine intoxication and an enlarged heart, the Coroner’s Office said.