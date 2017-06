Girl, 15, hit, killed while crossing street in Reno

RENO — Police say a 15-year-old Reno girl is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing the street.

Authorities say they're investigating after the girl suffered head injuries and died at a hospital late Friday night.

Investigators say drugs may have been a factor in the death that happened near Plumb Lane and Krupp Circle, though they didn't say who might have been under the influence.

The girl's name was not immediately released.