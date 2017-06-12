Las Vegans breaking barriers

Jon Estrada/Special to The Sunday

Forget the obvious.

Adventure is the domain of the bold working in any discipline.

They break molds, conventions and new ground. They might even break the law to make a statement, or a difference.

Whatever you think of their goals or methods, these individuals have guts and vision.

Rob Erekson, Stephen Massey, Joshua Eddy and Aaron Hastings

• Organization: Desert Dash

• Mission: Spreading the gospel of trail running

Holding up his own scarred hand with a grin, Rob Erekson recalls a gash in Joshua Eddy’s arm that needed 15 stitches.

“Everybody’s going to fall, and you’re gonna bleed,” Erekson says of running the desert trails of Southern Nevada, with the “vicious” terrain, punishing heat and occasional homicidal cactus.

“You go to Oregon or Northern California and it’s beautiful dirt, pillowy and buttery. And you’re in the trees; there’s no harsh sun,” Eddy says. “Out here, things attack your ass.”

That’s part of the allure for runners who find peace, empowerment and sweaty good times in testing themselves against the landscapes of Bootleg and Sloan canyons and the Cottonwood Valley, all showcased in annual races put on by Desert Dash.

Erekson has been an owner of the 17-year-old company since 2013. He remembers when its flagship event, Blood, Sweat & Beers, drew maybe 80 locals to Bootleg. Now it’s bringing 700 from all over the West for 5Ks up to full marathons.

That distance diversity will remain, but Erekson says new partners Stephen Massey, Aaron Hastings and Eddy are fueling the plan to expand the company’s ultra category, from 31 miles up to 100.

“We’ve been able to bring a lot of people in who were 5K runners or less and were really nervous about trail running, and we built them up,” says Hastings, whose first race with Desert Dash was 6.2 miles in the 2013 Henderson Trail Classic. Now he’s tackling five times that distance, making sure to do a dance whenever he hits the marathon mark and knows he still has miles to go. “Why do I want to run harder and more? The personal challenge of taking on something that normal people would look at and say, ‘You’re just downright crazy.’ ”

Hastings says running saved his life, and he shares his story with newbies showing up to the group’s casual run every Wednesday. In just over two years, more than 2,000 people have joined the Facebook page, and Eddy says it’s the first time he has seen the trail community formally jell.

Desert Dash is keen to keep it growing, as a race company and as an advocacy group pushing for access. The owners are looking at expanding their footprint beyond the valley to the trail systems of Beatty and Caliente, as well as getting the word out that Southern Nevada has outdoor splendor and a welcoming scene of "trail junkies" (known to race dressed like Elvis or maybe a pack of unicorns). Erekson says the message is meant just as much for locals with no experience as it is for hardcore runners across the country.

"I don’t think people realize what they’re capable of. I used to think running a marathon was gonna be a bucket-list thing. Now I’m like, cool, let’s go do some longer runs. ... A little bit at a time," he says.

"The goal, whether it be difficulty or beautiful races, is just to create a great experience," Massey says. "As people’s mindset shifts away from just acquiring things to experiencing things instead, that’s something we definitely try and provide."

Take Bootleg Beatdown, coming up June 17, when temperatures in Las Vegas are guaranteed to be extreme. Massey, who runs 100-milers, calls the 3.1-mile course “extremely difficult.”

“It’s a 1,000-foot climb in three-quarters of a mile. It’s brutal, insanely technical. It’s hot,” Erekson says, adding that there are spots where competitors use hands and feet to scramble over rocks.

Why do it? When you prove yourself on something that feels epic, Massey says, “you get a new perspective; you don’t get as stressed. For me, it is very meditative to be out there.”

Release. Control. Training for life’s painful slogs. And the simple joy of getting caked with dirt among the converted.