Rebels get commitment from 2018 passer Griffin O’Connor

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

UNLV added more depth to its long-term depth chart on Monday, when California high school quarterback Griffin O’Connor committed to the Rebels.

O’Connor, a 6-foot-3 pocket passer, is the second QB from the Class of 2018 to pledge to UNLV. As a junior at Edison High School (Huntington Beach, Calif.) last year, O’Connor completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 3,600 yards with 37 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading his squad to a 13-2 record.

O’Connor made the announcement via Twitter:

O’Connor visited the UNLV campus in April and chose the Rebels over Indiana State, Sacramento State, Columbia, Cornell and Dartmouth. He is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247sports.com.

Texas high school quarterback Stacy Conner, another 3-star recruit in 2018, committed to UNLV earlier this spring.

The Rebels should be set at quarterback for the 2017 season, with redshirt freshman Armani Rogers starting and veterans Johnny Stanton and Kurt Palendech backing him up. Stanton and Palendech are seniors and will graduate after this season, however, so O’Connor and Conner may get a chance to compete for the No. 2 or No. 3 job in 2018.

O’Connor also rushed for 415 yards and 10 touchdowns last season while leading Edison to a CIF Southern Section Division 3 title. His playmaking ability earned him Sunset League MVP honors.

