Hockey 101 Final Exam: Test your knowledge, Golden Knights fans

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 | 2 a.m.
The 15-part Hockey 101 series has concluded, and as with every class, it ends with a final exam.
Covering everything from hockey rules to strategy, traditions and fighting etiquette, the series has hopefully helped Las Vegas fans prepare for the Golden Knights to hit the ice in October.
This 15-question quiz will test your hockey knowledge, but don’t worry — it’s open book. Every Hockey 101 story can be found here for last-minute studying.
