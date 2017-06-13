Man sought in roommate’s slaying is nabbed in California

Authorities in California have arrested a man accused of stabbing his roommate to death in an apartment near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue two weeks ago, according to Metro Police.

Zachary Drey, 25, was taken into custody in Riverside, Calif., by the California Highway Patrol and Metro’s Criminal Apprehension Team, police said.

Officers responded the morning of May 31 to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Maryland and found Clifton Taylor, 25, dead inside a bathtub with multiple stab wounds, police said.

A couple of hours before the discovery, a family member of Drey called police to say that Drey had made a phone call saying he’d killed his roommate, police said.

It took officers some time to find the exact apartment because they initially lacked the name of the victim.

Drey, who did not appear to have a criminal record prior to Taylor’s death, had been described by police as being armed and dangerous.