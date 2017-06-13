Metro: Woman arrested at McCarran in assault on flight crew, passenger, cop

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 | 11:20 p.m.
An unruly passenger on a flight from Chicago to Las Vegas was arrested Tuesday night after assaulting a fellow passenger, an airline crew member and a police officer, according to Metro Police.
Officers assigned to McCarran International Airport were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. to the gate of an American Airlines flight to assist with a woman who had allegedly assaulted a passenger and a flight crew member, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.
While she was being escorted from the plane, she also assaulted an officer, Gordon said.
Further details were not immediately available.