Municipal elections: Fiore prevails amid a rough night for incumbents

It appears that four incumbents will be ousted and one familiar face will return to an elected office after Tuesday’s municipal election results are finalized.

Here’s a breakdown:

City of Las Vegas, Ward 6

Former Assemblywoman Michele Fiore defeated Kelli Ross for the Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 seat. The women were vying to replace the latter’s husband, Councilman Steve Ross, who was couldn’t re-run due to term limits.

Fiore secured 3,885 votes, or 51.1 percent. Ross secured 3,720 votes, or 48.9 percent.

A thank-you email sent by Fiore to supporters read: “Just as I have been your advocate in the state legislature, I will continue to fight to improve the quality of life in Las Vegas and make our community the best in the country to live, work and play.”

City of Las Vegas, Ward 2

Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers lost his Ward 2 seat to retired Air Force Col. Steve Seroka.

Seroka, who was running for office for the first time, secured 3,979 votes, or 54 percent. Beers secured 3,387 votes, or 46 percent.

Beers’ approval of a proposal to convert the shuttered Badlands golf course into residential housing played heavily in the race.

On election night, Seroka thanked his supporters and family for running a grass-roots campaign that he said included knocking on about 40,000 doors.

“I’m very excited,” he added. “To go from new guy to victory …”

City of North Las Vegas, Ward 3

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Anita Wood lost her Ward 3 seat to challenger Scott Black.

Black received 1,759 votes, or 54.1 percent. The incumbent got 1,493 votes, or 45.9 percent.

Wood has represented Ward 3 since 2009. Black is a newcomer to politics but was endorsed by North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association.

City of Henderson, Ward 3

Henderson Councilman John Marz successfully defended his Ward 3 seat against challenger Carrie Cox.

Marz received 7,115 votes, or 51.6 percent. Cox received 6,675 votes, or 48.4 percent.

Marz was the only incumbent to retain his seat during the municipal general elections.

On election night, Marz thanked his team and said he is expecting a lot of good things to happen in Henderson during the next four years.

He added, "I'm happy to be a part of it."

Municipal Court Judge, Dept. 3, Las Vegas

Incumbent Heidi Almase lost her seat to challenger Cara Campbell. Campbell secured 11,822 votes, or 52.9 percent. Almase secured 10,544 votes, or 47.1 percent.

City Council, Boulder City

Warren C. Harhay and Kiernan McManus earned their way onto Boulder City’s City Council by earning more votes than John Milburn and incumbent Councilman Cam Walker. Harhay secured 27.9 percent of votes while McManus secured 26.3 percent.

Boulder City, Questions

Boulder City residents had two ballot questions to decide. Both were soundly defeated.

Question 1 regarded loosening restrictions on the city’s controlled-growth ordinance; 71.2 percent voted against it.

Question 2 asked residents whether they approved of a full interchange on Interstate 11; 58.2 percent voted against it.

Low Turnout

Voter turnout for the participating municipalities was 8.68 percent overall. That’s lower than the turnout for municipal primary elections held in April, which had an overall turnout of 9.48 percent.

Boulder City saw the highest turnout rate with 42.5 percent. North Las Vegas saw a voter turnout rate of 10.3 percent. Henderson and Las Vegas failed to make it into double-digit percentages, seeing rates of 8.2 and 7.6 percent, respectively.