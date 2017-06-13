Police: Man barricaded in condominium, SWAT responds

A man was barricaded in a southwest valley condominium this morning after people heard a woman screaming for help and called 911, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 7:30 am. to the home in the 8600 block of Tom Noon Avenue, near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road, police said.

A mother and child got out of the unit safely, police said. But the woman said the man inside was threatening to hurt himself and had already hit himself in the head with a bottle, according to police.

A SWAT team responded after the man refused to come out, police said. No major streets have been closed because of the barricade, police said.