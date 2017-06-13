Rockslide blocks road to Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — An official says a rockslide has blocked a road into Yosemite National Park that will remain closed at least through the weekend.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman said Tuesday that crews are working to clear about 4,000 tons (3,600 metric tons) that detached from the cliff on Monday, blocking El Portal Road.

Gediman says El Portal Road is a continuation of Highway 140 and the gateway for about a third of the park's visitors who enter from the foothills above the Central Valley on the west side of the Sierra.

He says about 700,000 to 800,000 visitors use that entrance each year.

The closure also cut off the village of El Portal and the city of Mariposa, which are home to the majority of employees who work in the park.

The park can still be reached from the west by way of Highways 41 and 120.