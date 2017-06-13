UNLV’s 2017-18 Mountain West schedule announced

If the Rebels consider themselves true contenders for the Mountain West title, they are going to have to prove it over the final month of the season.

The league released its conference schedule today, and the second half of the slate is loaded with tough tests for Marvin Menzies’ resurrected squad. Over the last 28 days of the season, UNLV will travel to play tough road games at Boise State, UNR, San Diego State and Utah State, and the Rebels will host UNR in the second-to-last game of the season.

Increasing the degree of difficulty, the road games at Boise and Reno will be played back to back on Feb. 3 and Feb. 7, respectively.

The full schedule:

Dec. 27 — BYE

Dec. 30 — vs. Boise State

Jan. 3 — at San Jose State

Jan. 6 — vs. Utah State

Jan. 10 — at Air Force

Jan. 13 — BYE

Jan. 17 — vs. New Mexico

Jan. 20 — at Colorado State

Jan. 24 — at Fresno State

Jan. 27 — vs. San Diego State

Jan. 31 — vs. San Jose State

Feb. 3 — at Boise State

Feb. 7 — at UNR

Feb. 10 — vs. Wyoming

Feb. 14 — vs. Air Force

Feb. 17 — at San Diego State

Feb. 21 — vs. Fresno State

Feb. 24 — at New Mexico

Feb. 28 — vs. UNR

March 3 — at Utah State

All games are scheduled on a Wednesday/Saturday rotation, although the Mountain West’s television partners will have an option to shift select games to Tuesdays and Sundays during the season.

Each team receives two byes, and both of UNLV’s respites come in the first three weeks of the season (Dec. 27 and Jan. 13). After that, the Rebels will play the final 14 games of the season without extra rest.

Due to the league’s unbalanced schedule, UNLV will host Wyoming but not travel to play a return game against the Cowboys in Laramie. Conversely, the Rebels will travel to Colorado State but not host CSU this season.

UNR will be the preseason favorite to repeat as conference champion, with Boise State and UNLV among the expected challengers. If the Rebels can conquer this schedule and come out on top, they will have earned it.

