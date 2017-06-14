Blistering days ahead prompt heat watch, tips for staying safe

John Locher / AP

With temperatures creeping up a few degrees every day this week until they swelter into the 110-plus range over the weekend, officials have offered safety guidelines so people, pets and property can survive this stretch of the Las Vegas summer.

It being the first time of the year Southern Nevadans experience extreme desert heat, the National Weather Service on Tuesday issued an excessive heat watch. Such temperatures can increase the chance for injury or illness, particularly for those who aren't accustomed to such conditions.

Appliances and houses and businesses also have an increased possibility of sparking a blaze, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, which offered tips on how to avoid any health or property hardships.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon were at a comfortable 85 degrees, but by today aren't projected to drop below 70 degrees and will approach triple digits with an estimated 99-degrees high, meteorologist John Adair said.

It will only get hotter with a high of 105 on Thursday; 106 on Friday; 109 on Saturday and 111 on Sunday, Adair said. And it's not expected to cool down much through the rest of the month, although some relief may come in the form of thunderstorms in July as is typical for this time of year.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue health and property tips

• Be cautious about not leaving children or pets in a parked vehicle where temperatures can escalate to 135 degrees within minutes.

• If you see a child or a pet in a car, call 911.

• Sports beverages are OK if you drink at least an equal amount of water, which you should consume plentifully, while avoiding alcoholic and soft drinks.

• Watch out for the pavement, which gets hot enough to cause second- and third-degree burns. Don't forget that pets' paws can easily burn.

• Be cautious when touching metal surfaces, such as door handles or seat belts. Items left in the heat can also cause burns.

• Use plenty of sun block.

• Take frequent breaks in a cool and shaded space when working outside.

• Wear light clothing.

Tips to avoid property damage

• Beware when keeping refrigerators or freezers in hot garages. Compressors, even when working properly, can get hot enough to spark a fire, especially if they're kept on wood floors or carpeting. Keep trash from accumulating around appliances.

• Do not use extension cords on appliances, such as refrigerators or air conditioners, because cords are not designed to run a constant flow of electricity and they can quickly catch fire.

• Keep chemicals away from direct sunlight or direct heat. These include paints and fuels. A north valley house once caught fire because a resident had left a small can of paint thinner in the sun and heat.

• Maintain air conditioners and fans by checking for frayed wires and accumulated dust and air around the motor, which have caused several fires. Vacuum the fans and hire a qualified technician to check your units at least once every two years.

• Property left in hot vehicles, such as electronics, such as phones, cameras, DVD players, iPods and CDs can melt or explode. The same goes for aerosol cans.

• Keep your vehicles properly maintained by checking fluid levels and tires inflated. Do not park a hot, running vehicle in a garage.