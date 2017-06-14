Crash on Tropicana near Decatur hospitalizes 5

Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Tropicana Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard, Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

One of the people suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, Lt. David Gordon said.

Officers and medical crews were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. to Tropicana and Cameron Street, Gordon said.

The crash was between a Toyota vehicle carrying five people and a Chevrolet pickup truck making a U-turn, Gordon said. The driver and passengers of the Toyota were rushed to a hospital.

Impairment on either driver is not suspected and it wasn't immediately clear who was at fault.