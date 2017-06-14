Nevada governor signs 2 bills regarding firefighters

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval signed bills today to create a monument for fallen firefighters and enhancing the penalty for assaulting first-responders.

Sandoval signed the bills in a ceremony on the state Capitol lawn.

There are monuments dedicated to fallen police officers and military members outside the Capitol. Senate Bill 540 calls for a monument for firefighters.

The monument will be selected from three designs. No money has been set aside yet for the project.

Senate Bill 540 enhances the criminal penalty for assaulting first-responders who are on duty.