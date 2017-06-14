Police: Woman assaults officer after disturbance on Las Vegas flight

Police arrested a woman they say caused a disturbance while on board an American Airlines flight and then assaulted an officer.

KLAS-TV reports Metro Police received a request Tuesday to meet a flight from Chicago at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport after a woman on board allegedly assaulted a passenger and a flight crew member during the flight.

Las Vegas resident Ryan Flanigan says he was an assault victim in the incident.

Flanigan says the woman claimed there was a carbon monoxide leak on the plane and President Donald Trump was going to fix it.

After asking her to quiet down, Flanigan says the woman punched him.

While being escorted off the plane, police say the woman assaulted one of the officers and was placed under arrest.