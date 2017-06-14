Sandoval vetoes proposed ban on private prisons

A proposed ban on private prisons in Nevada will not move forward after Gov. Brian Sandoval’s veto.

Assembly Bill 303 is among more than two dozen measures to be vetoed.

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, sponsored the proposed private prison ban, and worked with stakeholders to amend the measure to allow agencies until 2022 to make the transition.

Sandoval cited executive authority in his veto message..

“To the extent that the intent of AB303 is to ensure that Nevada maintains complete control over its prisons and prison population, there is some merit to the bill,” Sandoval said. “But because the bill improperly encroaches on the authority and discretion of the executive branch of state government, including the State Board of Prison Commissioners, I cannot support it.”

He said the bill goes too far by limiting the discretion of the Department of Corrections director to use private prisons when overcrowding or other issues make these facilities necessary. He also cited the high costs of building more facilities.

“Between now and 2022, much can happen, and there is no way to predict whether private prisons may need to play a critical part in Nevada's future prison needs,” Sandoval said.

Monroe-Moreno said on Twitter that the governor’s decision was disappointing, and that she has no intention of ending her work on this issue.