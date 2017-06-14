US flag boasts rich history

Today is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the “Stars and Stripes” as the official American flag.

The quiz below provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the history and development of our flag, recognized by people around the world as a symbol of the United States.

1. Which president issued the proclamation establishing Flag Day?

A. Grover Cleveland

B. Woodrow Wilson

C. John Adams

D. Harry Truman

2. The design of the American flag was based on what existing flag?

A. Grand Union flag

B. Union Jack flag

C. Bunker Hill flag

D. Sons of Liberty flag

3. At which location is the American flag not authorized by law to be flown 24 hours per day?

A. White House

B. Washington Monument

C. Supreme Court

D. U.S. Customs Ports of Entry

4. The person credited with writing the Pledge of Allegiance held what job?

A. Minister

B. Army officer

C. Poet

D. Teacher

5. What word did the first Flag Act use to describe the flag’s stars in a blue field?

A. Ethereal

B. Perseverance

C. Unity

D. Constellation

6. What did the Flag Act of 1794 state about the American flag’s design?

A. That the flag have 13 stripes and 13 stars

B. That the flag be changed to add one star for every new state

C. That the flag have 13 stripes and 20 stars

D. That the flag have 15 stripes and 15 stars

7. Who created the original Star-Spangled Banner, which inspired the national anthem?

A. Francis Scott Key

B. Mary Pickersgill

C. Betsy Ross

D. Francis Hopkinson

8. What state’s star was the last to be added to the American flag?

A. Alaska

B. Arizona

C. Hawaii

D. New Mexico

9. The designer of the current flag with 50 stars was once mayor of which city?

A. Napoleon, Ohio

B. St. Augustine, Fla.

C. Springfield, Ill.

D. Philadelphia

10. During which Revolutionary War conflict was the flag first flown?

A. Battles of Lexington and Concord

B. Siege of Fort Stanwix in New York

C. Battle of Bunker Hill

D. Siege of Charleston

Answers: 1-B, 2-A, 3-C, 4-A, 5-D, 6-D, 7-B, 8-C, 9-A, 10-B

Roger L. Beckett is executive director of the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.