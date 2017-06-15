A look at five projects underway right now in downtown Las Vegas

With the near-constant flurry of activity in the downtown area of Las Vegas, you’ve likely driven by or walked past a construction project and wondered, “What’s going on there?” Here’s a look at five downtown projects in various stages of completion:

Eureka

520 Fremont Street

After building owner IKE Gaming (El Cortez) decided to go in another direction with the Emergency Arts building, Eureka restaurant was brought in to occupy the space formerly occupied by The Beat Coffeehouse & Records on the first floor of the building. Initial plans were to open the restaurant this summer, but due to intercompany shuffling, that date was pushed to February.

Work crews are gutting the interior to begin the reconstruction phase of the 4,200-square-foot space, which will feature 130 seats inside and 40 seats on a new patio. Construction on the interior is expected to begin in September, according to Paul Frederick, chief discovery officer for Eureka.

The menu will include burgers, tacos and salads as well as various local beers and spirits, Frederick said. Local bands will also be showcased on select nights.

Two Bald Brothers Mediterranean Cuisine

616 E. Carson Ave., Suite 140

Two friends, Roei Klein and Yitzhak Maydan, who aren’t actually brothers, took over the 1,330-square-foot spot formerly occupied by Zydeco Po-Boys in March to offer Mediterranean cuisine.

The pair is scheduled to open Two Bald Brothers Mediterranean Cuisine this month. The restaurant will offer gyros, falafel hummus and other traditional fare.

Two Brothers will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week, with breakfast offered from 7-11 a.m.

Arts District Plaza

First Street and Boulder Avenue

Tucked away behind the popular Artifice and Crown & Anchor Pub in the Arts District, a new complex is beginning to accept tenants with space for restaurants, retail and offices.

Developer Michael Boscia of Dapper Companies said that the only confirmed tenant at the Arts District Plaza is the Burlesque Museum, but several other companies are in negotiations. One of the spaces designated for a restaurant features a rooftop deck, a rare feature in the area, Boscia said.

The development was designed to encourage people to walk through and mingle among other tenants and customers.

Fremont 9 Apartments — Downtown Project

901 Fremont Street

The mixed-use, five-story Fremont 9 complex next to Atomic Liquors on Fremont Street, features 231 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Pre-leasing should begin in July. About 500 prospective tenants are on the interest list, according to Amber Huntley-Ruiz of the Wolf Co. The first move-ins are expected in October.

Apartments will include quartz countertops, undermounted sinks, custom tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances. Additionally, the complex will feature a resident lounge and pool.

There is 15,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, according to Downtown Living, a website run by the Downtown Project.

The Charleston

201 E. Charleston Ave.

The Charleston is a 15,600-square-foot mixed-use building in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District.

Plans call for a three-floor structure with flexible floor plans and high ceilings on each floor, with suites ranging from 1,350–6,700 square feet, according to a lease brochure released by One Realty, the developer on the project.

There are several areas for tenant signage on the side facing Charleston Boulevard, which sees upward of 40,000 motorists a day.

The building has a covered patio area on ground level for a lounge/bistro/coffee shop-style tenant. There are 40 private parking spaces planned for the site.

The Charleston is tentatively scheduled to open later this year, according to the leasing brochure, but it’s likely that date gets pushed back.