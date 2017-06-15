Las Vegas man accused of duping undocumented immigrants

A Las Vegas man accused of telling undocumented victims he was a former FBI agent who could get them legal status, defrauding them of thousands of dollars, has been arrested, according to the Nevada Attorney General's Office.

Using his "Can You Hear Me Crying" organization, David Anton Thomas, 54, falsely represented to clients that they could get permanent lawful residency in the United States if they paid at least $3,500, officials said. He also falsely said he was a former FBI agent.

A criminal complaint shows that at least five victims were defrauded from 2015 to 2016.

“Scammers prey on our unsuspecting immigrant communities by promising fast and hassle-free services,” Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said Thursday in a release. “My office will remain vigilant in protecting all consumers from being defrauded, especially those who are most susceptible to scams.”

Thomas on Wednesday was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on four counts of theft in the amount of $3,500 or more and one count of multiple transactions involving fraud or deceit in course of enterprise or occupation — all felonies, officials said.

He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center where he remained Thursday afternoon on $40,000 bail, jail logs show.

Those seeking legal assistance with immigration-related matters should use licensed attorneys or accredited representatives and recognized organizations, officials said.