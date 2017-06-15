Putin’s words spur questions

It is interesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes U.S. Democrats are shifting blame for their presidential loss to Russian interference and insists that Donald Trump won thanks to his skills, as was reported in a June 3 Associated Press article in a local newspaper.

Also, Putin is upset because a U.S. intelligence agency report asserts that Russia hacked Democratic Party emails and that has broken his hope for détente with Washington. Putin then asks, “Was it so important who leaked it?”

A Russian might think it isn’t important if private emails are hacked and then leaked. But Americans of almost any political persuasion would object to hacking private emails.

My questions to you, President Putin, are: Why would any non-American want to hack private emails of any political party? Were other political party emails hacked? Is your negative opinion of the U.S. response to non-American involvement in its elections and in its governmental procedures based on something else?

It appears that you have become a public relations spokesperson for our current presidential administration. Why is that, President Putin?