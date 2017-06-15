Solar bill a home run

On May 24, I testified before the Nevada Legislature in favor of Assembly Bill 405, sponsored by Assemblyman Chris Brooks. The bill passed both houses and will be signed into law by Gov. Brian Sandoval. It was heard in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, chaired by Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-Las Vegas.

I was there on behalf of the Las Vegas Urban League Young Professionals, in which I am an active member. Why would I or my organization care about this bill? Simple, because it will bring back solar jobs to our state that were lost. Additionally, this bill will have an invaluable environmental impact by increasing renewable energy generation.

As a dad, I am always thinking about what’s coming next, and that is where AB405 is looking. As a Nevadan who is concerned about the economy, I believe AB405 will strengthen a budding industry that can diversify our state’s economic base. As a preacher, I’m charged to protect God’s creation, and AB405 does that by marching toward a greener state.