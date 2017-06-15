Suspect tried to dispose of roommate’s body after killing him, police say

Sometime after allegedly stabbing his roommate to death, Zachary Drey met with a family member near the complex where the gruesome scene was later discovered and told her that he’d killed the man and had tried disposing of the body, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Drey, 25, gave the woman, who had implored him to turn himself into police, three credit cards belonging to the victim, 25-year-old Clifton Taylor, because he “knew he would be tracked” if he kept and used them.

It was that family member who called 911, which on the morning of May 31 dispatched officers to the 3800 block of Maryland where they found Taylor's body in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds, police said.

A manhunt of Drey ended Tuesday in Riverside, Calif., where the state’s highway patrol and Metro officers arrested him, police said. As of Thursday afternoon, it didn't appear like he had been extradited to Las Vegas.

Local court logs show an open warrant for one count each of murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

The woman told police that she met Drey at a restaurant near the apartment complex and that they got in a car registered to the victim, where Drey told her what transpired as she drove, according to the report.

He told her he'd killed his roommate and had tried to cut off his head to dispose of the body, police said.

Drey refused to turn himself in to authorities despite the plea from the woman, who dropped him back off and drove away in her car, police said.

Once at her house, she called 911 about 2:45 a.m., according to the report. Police said it took officers awhile to identify the location of the apartment.

When officers arrived to the complex about 4:20 a.m., they called Drey's phone and he answered, but once they told him about his family member's concern, he said he wasn't Drey and left the line open for nearly 20 minutes, police said.

Soon after, officers found the apartment and a sliding door open. Blood was noticeable on the floor and walls from the outside. Drey was gone.