Two arrested in death of man found handcuffed, shot in head

Two people face murder counts in the death of a man who was found handcuffed and shot in the head on a central valley street, according to Metro Police.

Police today announced the arrests of Blane Ward, 53, and Charlene King, 51. They were taken into custody Wednesday during a traffic stop and jailed on counts of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, police said.

The victim was found about 11:30 p.m. on June 5 on Coran Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, police said. He appeared to be in his 50s or 60s and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.