DNA testing pending for baby who may be missing girl

Authorities in Nevada say they'll do a DNA test to determine if a baby girl left at a North Las Vegas church this week is the same infant officials have been searching for in three states.

North Las Vegas Police Officer Aaron Patty says the Nevada Attorney General's Office is facilitating the procedure involving the baby and the potential parents.

Octavia Jackson and Nicholios Nealy, thought to be the mother and father, have been jailed in Arizona for refusing to provide information on the missing baby Jackson birthed in Las Vegas in February.

The couple previously lived in California.

Patty says the cases are being linked now because of the timing of the newfound baby, but that the identity is still inconclusive.

The baby is healthy and is now in protective custody.