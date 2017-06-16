Electric Daisy Carnival: ‘See something? Say something!’

Organizers of the largest music festival in North America are reminding attendees to report any suspicious activity they might witness during the event that begins tonight in Las Vegas, less than a month after a deadly terrorist attack struck a concert in England.

Police in Las Vegas say no threats have been identified against the Electric Daisy Carnival. Still, organizers want the tens of thousands of festivalgoers who will begin to gather Friday evening to be alert to their surroundings and reach out to security if something seems amiss.

"They really have to speak up if something doesn't look or feel right," Maren Steiner, the director of health and safety for organizer Insomniac Events, told the Associated Press. "I would rather send our law enforcement to investigate 100 incidents that turn out to be nothing."

A tweet from the event's account on Thursday urged festivalgoers to "be sure to look out for one another."

"See something? Say something!" the tweet accompanied by a photo of women sporting colorful lingerie and law enforcement-style hats said.

The annual festival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has drawn more than 135,000 people a night in previous years. More than 230 musicians are set to perform this weekend, including Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Jauz, Marshmello, Tiesto and Martin Garrix.

Hundreds of private security personnel, Las Vegas police officers, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement officials will work at the venue throughout the event.

Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield said authorities constantly monitor "reliable intelligence that may or may not threaten" events in Sin City. While no threats have been identified against the festival, officers are always asked to be vigilant, he said.

High temperatures are normal at the festival, which this year is taking place as a heat wave moves through the area. The National Weather Service expects overnight temperatures to reach 83 degrees Friday, 85 degrees Saturday and 86 degrees Sunday.

Forty stations offering free water will once again be available. Medical services will also be offered throughout the venue, Steiner said. She stressed that the care provided on site is free of charge, does not require insurance and will not get a festivalgoer kicked out of the event.

"Please don't wait to seek medical attention," Steiner said.