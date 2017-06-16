Man who claimed to shoot intruder now faces murder charge

A man who shot and killed a man he claimed was trying to forcefully enter his northeast valley apartment Thursday night is facing a murder charge after detectives found evidence that the shots were fired from the exterior, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to the third floor of the Rubix Apartments in the 5300 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Air Force Base, and found the victim with two gunshot wounds, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said in a briefing broadcast online.

The man, who was in his 50s and lived in the complex on a different floor, died at the scene, McGrath said.

In an interview with investigators, Kevin Hoskins, 26, said that there was a struggle when the man had knocked on his door and tried to enter his apartment, McGrath said. Hoskins’ 10-year-old son also was in the unit.

Hoskins was one of the 911 callers, police said.

“It’s up to him to explain why he made that decision (to shoot),” McGrath said prior to Hoskins being arrested, noting that he had a right to protect himself and his family.

When detectives further probed the shooting, they determined there was no evidence showing the victim had tried to force his way into the apartment and that the shots were fired from outside the unit, police said.

Hoskins was then taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. McGrath said Hoskins had said he didn’t know the victim, who was known by the complex’s management as someone whose drinking and behavior had drawn police attention several times.

Neither Hoskins nor the victim had prior records of serious crimes, McGrath said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.