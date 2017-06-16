Vagos biker gang members indicted in wide-ranging case; several local arrests made

Jae C. Hong / AP

A federal grand jury in Las Vegas indicted 23 Vagos biker gang members and associates in a racketeering case alleging crimes as serious as murder. And agents have conducted sweeps for suspects here, California and Hawaii, according to federal officials.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment, which alleges numerous violent acts, such as murder, kidnapping and firearms crimes, was unsealed today, officials said.

Those indicted in Southern Nevada are Victor Adam “Slick” Ramirez, 35, Steven Earl “Big Steve” Carr, 43, and Robert Allen “Mayhem” Coleman, of Las Vegas, officials said.

James Walter “CJ” Henderson, 64, was arrested in Henderson and John “Maniak” Halgat, 39, in North Las Vegas, officials said.

The 12-count indictment includes charges for eight suspects, including Ernesto Manuel "Romero" Gonzalez, for the slaying of a rival Hells Angels gang member, who was killed on Sept. 23, 2011, at the Nugget resort in Sparks, officials said.

"The indictment alleges that the Vagos gang is a highly organized criminal organization that adheres to a hierarchical chain of command, and whose members conspired to enrich the gang; to preserve, protect and enhance the power of the gang; and to keep victims in fear of the gang through acts and threats of violence," officials wrote in a news release.

The gang is active in at least seven countries, including about 75 chapters in the U.S., 54 of which are in Nevada and California, officials said.

The investigation has brought together multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies.

“My department remains steadfast in its commitment to work in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to disrupt and dismantle violent crime and gang activities in Clark County, Nevada,” said Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the release. “This RICO indictment represents a critical step toward dismantling this violent organization and clearly signals that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and our law enforcement partners have an unwavering commitment to hold those individuals accountable who insist on creating an atmosphere of violence and fear in our communities.”