Best Bets: Roger Waters, Ziggy Marley, Def Leppard and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Gregory Bojorquez

The Electric Daisy Carnival is totally taking over Las Vegas this weekend, but the hundreds of thousands of dance music fans converging on the Speedway and the Strip won’t be the only source of good vibes. Check out these other musical Vegas events for your EDC alternatives.

MOVE BEYOND—LIVE ON TOUR If you’ve been watching J.Lo’s blockbuster competition show World of Dance, you’d probably be interested in watching judge Derek Hough and his equally famous and talented sister, dancer and actress Julianne Hough, show off some moves. That’s what’s happening in this new stage production rolling through the Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, featuring the siblings and the Move Company Dancers performing everything from ballroom to tap and salsa to hip-hop. June 16, info at 702-749-2000 or thesmithcenter.com.

ROGER WATERS Amped up by material from this month’s Is This the Life We Really Want?, his first new album in 25 years, Roger Waters brings his Us+Them tour to T-Mobile Arena this weekend, a fittingly epic venue for this mega-concert. And don’t worry, the show certainly celebrates the most popular material from the Pink Floyd catalog. June 16, info at 702-692-1600 or axs.com.

ZIGGY MARLEY Certainly one of music’s most famous sons, Ziggy Marley will perform on Father’s Day at the Hollywood Bowl. But you can catch him Saturday night at Las Vegas’ best-known beach at Mandalay Bay, where the (admittedly superficial) waves should provide a lovely backdrop for his (very real) reggae. June 17, info at 702-632-7777 or ticketmaster.com.

THE ART OF RAP TOUR Downtown Las Vegas a hip-hop stronghold? It hasn’t traditionally been true, but classic masters of rhyme Ice-T, KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane are coming through Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, along with more recent rap stars Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep and more. June 17, info at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

DEF LEPPARD In the band’s 1980s hit-making prime, Def Leppard may have been wrongly categorized with the flash-in-the-pan hair metal groups of the era. But unlike the music of those other glammy rockers, the Sheffield, England-born group’s tunes have held up over time, and that has a lot to do with a seemingly nonstop touring schedule that has allowed the band to refine and reinvigorate its performances. Def Leppard is back in Las Vegas for the first time in four years at MGM Grand Garden Arena. June 17, info at 877-880-0880 or axs.com.