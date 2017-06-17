AAA notes Aria Sky Suites, Joël Robuchon as top draws to Las Vegas

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

Las Vegas is No. 9 of AAA’s most booked cities heading into the summer, according to the travel organization.

AAA sends hidden inspectors to investigate about 60,000 hotels and restaurants across the country annually. The five-diamond Aria Sky Suites in CityCenter and Joël Robuchon in MGM Grand were specifically noted by an inspector for their excellence.

The pampering begins with a complimentary limo ride from the airport to a private drive where guests are greeted by name, an inspector said of Aria Sky Suites. Suites on the 25th floor and up give each room panoramic views of the bustling city, the inspector said.

Of Joël Robuchon, the inspector said, “This is the most spectacular dining experience I've ever had. Every course is a piece of art and tastes as amazing as it looks.”

AAA’s complete top 10 list:

1. Orlando, Fla.

2. Vancouver, British Columbia

3. Cancun, Mexico

4. Seattle

5. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

6. Honolulu

7. Anaheim, Calif.

8. Anchorage, Ala.

9. Las Vegas

10. Montego Bay, Jamaica