Brian Head evacuated as fire burns across 350 acres

The town of Brian Head has been evacuated of its approximately 500 residents and visitors as a wildfire consumes about 350 acres this afternoon, according to Utah officials.

The blaze, being fueled by timber, has “immediately threatened” the town, which is located about 200 miles north of Las Vegas, near the Dixie National Forest, according to Utah Fire Info, a government information source.

Local, state and federal crews were first dispatched to the fast-spreading, up-slope fire shortly before 11:30 a.m. Las Vegas time, officials said.

Air tankers and helicopters were at the scene, officials said. Highway 143 was shut down.