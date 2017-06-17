Grand theft avocado: 3 arrested in $300K California theft

Saturday, June 17, 2017 | 12:36 p.m.
OXNARD, Calif. — Police are calling it grand theft avocado.
Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says they were arrested Wednesday, charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.
Detectives began investigating the men in May after getting a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by Mission Produce.
The sheriff's department says the company estimates the avocado loss at about $300,000.
It was unclear whether the suspects have attorneys.
