Gun editorial was off-target

Your May 4 editorial on universal background checks in Nevada was incredibly lazy.

It’s not up to Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to figure out how to implement the measure. That was up to the writer of the ballot question. Otherwise, we could write a ballot question stating all Nevada citizens should be millionaires and it’s up to a government official how to make that happen.

Secondly, how do you get around the point that the state of Nevada is trying to tell the federal government what to do? This is backwards of reality. The federal government tells the state what to do.

(Editor’s note: The editorial urged Nevada officials to work with federal authorities to convince the FBI to perform background checks on private gun sales, something it doesn’t do for states as a matter of course.)

Third, if an individual is selling a lot of guns to other individuals, as opposed to one or two in a small amount of time, that meets the definition of being a gun dealer and that’s already taken care of in law.

It seems like you just don’t want people to have guns or to be able to dispose of them in a conventional manner like selling your car — and by the way, cars kill a lot more people than guns do. If you really want to save lives, put some of your time toward making cars safer or stop underage drinking.