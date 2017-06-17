Man arrested in connection to fatal drug deal, prior dog theft

A suspect in a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal last month had been upset at the victim due to an earlier burglary in which several belongings, including two pit bulls, were taken, according to Metro Police documents.

When Marcus Collins and a group of people showed up to the unit in the third floor of the short-term rental complex east of the Las Vegas Strip on May 25 to purchase drugs, they were met by a group of men inside, police said.

Exact details on what transpired were foggy, but Anthony Fletcher, 39, apparently confronted Collins about a burglary from October in which he’d said Collins’ son took two dogs, pairs of sunglasses, a gun and televisions from him, police said.

When Collins pulled out money for the drug transaction, Fletcher and several men with him pulled out guns, police said.

Fletcher, also known as “Tone,” demanded from Collins his stolen belongings or money, police said. During the argument, one of Collins’ associates was pistol-whipped and his car’s keys stolen.

About 10 rounds were fired soon after. Collins lay dead in the apartment, the man who’d been pistol whipped was found by officers outside and his car was missing, police said.

Through witness statements and an anonymous tip the FBI had received, Metro detectives were able to identify Fletcher as the suspect, police said.

A warrant for his arrest was filed on June 6 and he was arrested on Thursday, records show.

He was booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery and two counts of kidnapping, jail records show. He’s next scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.